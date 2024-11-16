KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — It’s a match-up that has been billed as “one of the most highly anticipated fights in boxing history” — former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson vs social media influencer-turned-fighter Jake Paul.

Want to be sure you don’t miss it? Here is Malay Mail’s guide to the mega boxing event.

Where can I watch it? The event will be live-streamed from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Netflix. It will be available to all subscribers. Click here for the Netflix streaming page. Commentaries will come in five languages: English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French and German. When can I watch it? The event starts at 9am Malaysian time.

Who else are slated for this event?

The full list of matches are:

Main event: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson (heavyweight)

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson (heavyweight) Co-main event: Katie Taylor vs Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano rematch (super lightweight)

Katie Taylor vs Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano rematch (super lightweight) Undercard: Mario “El Azteca” Barrios vs Abel Ramos (welterweight)

Mario “El Azteca” Barrios vs Abel Ramos (welterweight) Undercard: Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes (super middleweight)

Katie Taylor (left) faces off with Amanda Serrano (right) after weighing in at the Toyota Music Factory. — Reuters pic

What is the difference in this Tyson vs Paul match?

Approved by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, the match will consist of eight two-minute rounds instead of the usual three-minute rounds.

Both boxers will also wear 14-ounce gloves, heavier than the standard gloves.

What happened during the weigh-in?

Reuters reported that there was no love lost between the two as Tyson, who weighed in at 228.4 pounds, approached Paul and immediately slapped the 27-year-old in the face and offered a two-word televised remark before walking off stage: “Talking’s over.”

Paul, who gained a cult following on YouTube before turning to boxing four years ago, was far more loquacious, offering an expletive-riddled rant about his plans to demolish Tyson, who has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts.

The fight is the first live boxing match that Netflix has aired, as the streamer with more than 280 million subscribers makes inroads into the sports arena.

The match has drawn extraordinary global interest but also criticism, with British promoter Eddie Hearn dismissing the bout as “dangerous, irresponsible and disrespectful to boxing.”