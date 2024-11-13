KUCHING, Nov 13 — Perak FC player Tommy Mawat Bada has hit back at those who have criticised him using racial slurs on social media.

The Belaga-born player did not hold back on Instagram in response to the controversy over an on-pitch altercation between him and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player Arif Aiman Hanapi on Sunday.

“Everyone has the freedom to speak up. You’re free to express anger, give feedback, or even criticise – no problem. We’re all just human beings, sharing the same Earth,” the 29-year-old said in the post.

“However, even if you’re upset, avoid mentioning anything about family or race (Dayak). Yes, I was born as a Dayak in my blood. I’m still proud of it until today.

“So, brothers and sisters, please don’t bring up racial issues. (You will regret it later). Do not Dayak, Dayak me. What if other Dayakians saw and read your comments? Can you handle them?”

He ended the post by calling on his detractors not to be clowns or racists.

“God bless you and thank you. Do not spread hate among football.”

During the match, referee Razlan Joffri Ali yellow-carded both players, but some including JDT owner and Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said both players should have been sent off.

The Football Association of Malaysia has said that it would probe the altercation between the two players.

According to Transfermarkt.com, Tommy joined Perak FC on Dec 22, 2023 and his contract will run until May next year.

Currently a left-back, he has also played for Negeri Sembilan FC, Sabah, Sarawak United, Kuching City, Selangor FC II, PJ Rangers, Sarawak FA, and Sarawak FA Youth.

He was also called up for the Malaysia national under-23 football team and was included in the 23-man squad for the 2018 Asian Games by then head coach Ong Kim Swee. —The Borneo Post