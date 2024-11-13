KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13— National track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang finally got back on the saddle after he last rode at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a video clip shared on his Facebook page today, he, however, did not take his bicycle out for a ride on the track but on the road.

“Alhamdulillah, first day cycling since the Paris Olympics as I hadn’t touched the bicycle at all. Alhamdulillah, today I got to cycle with the Malaysian track endurance and road riders, the backup cyclists and future champions... Insya-Allah.

“Sometimes feel like there’s no need to touch the bicycle, but whatever the challenges and obstacles, we can overcome them and we make it happen,” he said in the video clip.

Questions still abound as to whether the 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, nicknamed the Pocket Rocketman, would continue his cycling career and speculations continued to heighten with Azizulhasni himself remaining silent on the matter.

Recently, Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) president Datuk Amarjit Singh hinted that Azizulhasni may resume competing in several championships next year. — Bernama