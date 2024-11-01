ALOR SETAR, Nov 1 — Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC majority owner, Tan Sri Mohd Daud Bakar has welcomed the interest of a global company to purchase the entire stake and liabilities of the club.

He said he appreciated the company’s courage and readiness to purchase the entire KDA FC’s shareholding as conducting business in the sports industry was too challenging, adding that he wished to welcome the company or any other interested individual or entity to submit their Letter of Interest or Letter of Offer officially to KDA FC.

“KDA FC shareholders have no restrictions to consider any reasonable offer in the interest and continued existence of the club.

“The future of KDA FC is more important than any other interest,” he said in a statement here last night.

There have been previous media reports that a conglomerate, DSAT Group Sdn Bhd was interested in taking over Darulaman Football Club Sdn Bhd (DFCSB) to become the new owner of the KDA FC team, with DSAT group executive chairman Datuk Seri Azizul Tandek stating that they hoped the offer would be considered by all stakeholders in the team’s senior management.

Meanwhile, Mohd Daud also announced that KDA FC had yet to receive any high impact assistance or sponsorship from any party to resolve their players’ salary woes.

“But even in the midst of this problem, the club can continue the compulsory team operations, including the management of matches at home and away even at minumum costs.

“I also would like to thank everyone, including sponsors, official partners and individuals who have donated cash directly and indirectly to KDA FC to tide the club through previously,” he said.

He also thanked the club’s fans for their contributions through the club’s business ecosystem, especially ticket sales to Darul Aman Stadium to watch each home match as it was very meaningful to the club. — Bernama