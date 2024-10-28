PETALING JAYA, Oct 28 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) extended their lead in the Super League to eight points after they beat second-placed Selangor FC 3-0 in their Super League 2024/2025 match at Petaling Jaya City Stadium, Kelana Jaya here last night.

The visitors started off the first half aggressively, launching repeated attacks at their rivals’ goal but had to wait for half an hour before securing their first goal through a header by Romel Morales courtesy of Juan Muniz free kick.

Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi then helped Bergson da Silva to put JDT securely in the driver’s seat after da Silva tucked in the ball at the end of Aiman’s deft little move in the 44th minute, while the Southern Tigers final goal came in the second half, again by Bergson in the 54th minute.

Selangor’s attempts at securing a goal were stymied by a solid JDT defence, and the match ended 3-0 in JDT’s favour, allowing them to collect 34 points, while Selangor remains second with 26 points.

The last time both teams met was at the FA Cup final last August, where JDT trounced Selangor 6-1. — Bernama