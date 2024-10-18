PETALING JAYA, Oct 18 — Top women’s doubles duo Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah made a thrilling entry into the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open, battling back to defeat South Korea’s Lee Yu Lim and Shin Seung Chan in a nail-biting three-game showdown in Odense last night.

Free Malaysia Today reported that after dropping the first game, Pearly and Thinaah rallied to clinch victory with scores of 20-22, 21-18, and 21-16.

They are set to face Japan’s Kie Nakanishi and Rin Iwagana tonight for a coveted spot in the semi-finals.

In the men’s doubles, Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik also advanced to the quarter-finals, overcoming fellow Malaysians Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun in a closely contested match, finishing 21-23, 21-17, 21-16. The duo will take on China’s Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi next in their quest for a semi-final berth.

Meanwhile, both Malaysian pairs in the mixed doubles category fell short in hard-fought three-game battles. Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin succumbed to China’s Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei

Yaxin with scores of 8-21, 23-21, 14-21, while Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing were defeated by South Korea’s Jeong Na-eun and Kim Won-ho, ending their match at 21-16, 18-21, 16-21.