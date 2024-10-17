KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — It was the end of the road for Malaysian professional mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing in the 2024 Denmark Open when they were sent packing in the second round by South Koreans Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun in Odense today.

The unseeded Kian Meng-Pei Jing won the first game 21-16 but lost their momentum to lose the next two 18-21, 16-21 to the third seeds in the Super 750 tournament at the Jyske Bank Arena.

The two pairs are now 3-3 in head-to-head record since they first crossed swords at the 2022 Badminton Asia Championships in the Philippines.

In tomorrow’s quarter-finals, the South Koreans will face eighth-seeded Yang Po-Hsuan-Hu Ling Fang after the Taiwanese pair disposed of home duo Mathias Thyrri-Mai Surrow 21-12, 21-18 today. — Bernama