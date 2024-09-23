KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Johor Darul Ta’zim's (JDT) prolific striker Bergson Da Silva once again stole the spotlight, netting his third hat-trick of the season to help the Southern Tigers crush Kelantan Darul Naim FC 6-1 in the 2024/2025 Super League match tonight.

In the encounter at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri, Bergson’s lethal touch began late in the first half. The Brazilian striker scored two goals within three minutes after opening the team’s account in the 42nd minute.

In the second half, winger Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi grabbed attention with JDT’s third and fourth goals in the 56th and 58th minutes, before Kelantan Darul Naim managed a consolation goal through Layth Khoroub in the 65th minute.

Bergson completed his hat-trick in the 71st minute, followed by JDT's sixth goal, an own goal by defender Muhammad Umeir Aznan in the 75th minute.

Interestingly, despite Kelantan Darul Naim being the designated home team, they had to play at JDT’s official venue due to ongoing upgrades at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu, expected to be completed by mid-next month.

American YouTube personality IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr, was also spotted at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium during the match.

Hector Bidoglio's JDT currently top the league with 28 points after 10 matches, six points ahead of nearest rivals Selangor FC in second place, while Terengganu FC are third with 16 points.

Meanwhile, Penang FC’s hopes of securing a second home victory were dashed as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) at the City Stadium, Georgetown.

The Black Panthers were stunned by an early first-minute goal from NSFC’s Muhammad Hadin Azman, however, they managed to equalise in the 14th minute through their import striker Rodrigo Dias, and two minutes later, Dylan Wenzel-Halls put Akmal Rizal Ahmad Rakhli’s side ahead.

However, Penang’s joy was short-lived as NSFC’s new import, Sebastian Avanzini, netted the equaliser late in the first half, leaving both teams to settle for a point. — Bernama