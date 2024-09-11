MIAMI, Sept 11 — If Mauricio Pochettino had any illusions about the scale of the task that awaits him as newly-appointed head coach of the United States, Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with New Zealand would have set him straight.

The friendly in Cincinnati, against the 94th-ranked team in the world, continues a miserable run of form for the Americans who have now managed just one win in their last seven games — all held on home soil.

Substitute Christian Pulisic looked to have earned a victory with his 69th-minute strike but some hesitant defending led to a fortunate leveller from Ben Waine with a minute of regulation time remaining.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain coach Pochettino was named as the man to lead the USA into the 2026 World Cup just half an hour before the kick-off in Cincinnati.

His arrival, to replace Gregg Berhalter, fired in July after a disappointing Copa America campaign, cannot come soon enough for a USA team that has lost its way, less than two years out from the World Cup they will co-host with Mexico and Canada.

Saturday’s friendly defeat to the Canadians, their first on home soil since 1957, followed losses to Panama and Uruguay in the Copa America, where the USA failed to get out of their group.

There was never any question of interim coach Mikey Varas being handed the job with talks with Pochettino having progressed several weeks ago and injuries and the low stakes for the game meant he experimented with his line-up.

AC Milan winger Pulisic, the team’s captain and talisman, began the game on the bench with Varas opting for an attacking trident of Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright.

But while dominant for large stretches, the lack of fluidity and creativity in the team was evident again as chances were rare in the opening 45 minutes.

Pepi thought he had broken the deadlock in the 20th minute but his well-taken effort was ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

Marlon Fossey, the Standard Liege right-back making his first appearance, was attacking impressively down the flank and set up Pepi for another effort which flashed just wide of the far post.

Fossey was one of the few real bright spots for the Americans against the workmanlike Kiwis along with midfielder Aidan Morris.

Pulisic was introduced for Wright in the 57th minute and made a swift impact.

After Balogun and Brenden Aaronson had gone close, Pulisic provided a precise finish after a smart passing move involving Pepi and Balogun for his 31st goal in 73 appearances.

But the Americans were denied the morale-boosting win when their back-line failed to deal with a long ball forward and Mark McKenzie’s attempted clearance struck Waine and looped past helpless keeper Matt Turner.

Pochettino will be in charge for October friendlies against Panama in Austin and Mexico in Guadalajara and Pulisic is looking forward to a new chapter for the team.

“Obviously difficult results for us and it’s not a great feeling, but I think moving forward it’s time to turn a page and we really have to pick it up a level. I mean everyone that’s a part of this and it feels pretty low right now, but I know that there’s better times ahead,” he said.

The skipper said he hopes Pochettino will install a fresh approach among the team.

“I think just hopefully a culture that is willing to fight, that is willing to take risks, win. I mean there’s a lot of things that need to change and just the mentality and the culture of the group.

“I think we have the quality, but I know hopefully that’s the first thing that he’s going to want to change,” he said. — AFP