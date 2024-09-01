KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — The dream of national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah to clinch their first title of the season fell short after being defeated by the home pair, Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong in the final of the 2024 Korea Open, today.

In the match that took place at the Mokpo Indoor Stadium in Seoul, Pearly-Thinaah who were seeded fourth in the tournament had to accept the prowess of the tournament sixth seeds when they tamely went down 12-21 and 11-21 in 44 minutes.

This is Pearly-Thinaah’s third loss to the same pair after All England 2022 and China Masters 2023.

But in this Super 500 final, Pearly is believed to be in pain when she seen asking for spray on her right ankle in the first set and requested for ice to be placed on the same spot in the second set.

Pearly-Thinaah had earlier entered the final after defeating the tournament’s first seeds and world number two pair, Baek Ha Na-Lee So Hee of South Korea 21-18, 21-13 in the semi-final that lasted for 42 minutes, yesterday.

Earlier, the national mixed doubles, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei won the 2024 Korea Open title after defeating China’s Guo Xin Wa-Li Qian, 17-21, 21-13 and 21-13. — Bernama