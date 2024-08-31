MANCHESTER, Aug 31 — Manchester United completed a deadline day swoop for Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain yesterday.

The 23-year-old, who spent just one season with the French champions, joins the English giants for a reported initial €50 million (RM237 million), with a further 10 million euros in performance-related add-ons.

“It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude; one that is admired all around the world,” Ugarte said in a club statement.

“I’m someone who is so determined to succeed; I will sacrifice and give everything for my team-mates.

“Together we will fight to win trophies and reach the level where this club needs to be.”

Ugarte becomes United’s fifth major signing of the transfer window after defenders Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui and Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee.

“Signing Manuel was another of our primary targets for this summer,” said United’s sporting director Dan Ashworth.

“He is among the very best ball-winning midfield players in the world and has an excellent record at both club and international level.

“His qualities, experience and passion will be a great complement to our strong group of midfielders.”

Ugarte has won 22 caps for Uruguay and was named in the team of the tournament after helping his nation take third place at the Copa America last month.

He won Ligue 1 and the French Cup with PSG last season but failed to hold down a regular place in Luis Enrique’s starting line-up after a €60 million move from Sporting Lisbon. — AFP