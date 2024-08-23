



KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has offered himself to run for president of the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA).

Fahmi, who made the announcement on TikTok, introduced his team for the coming KLFA election, which includes KL United Sdn Bhd director Syed Yazid Syed Omar as the candidate for KLFA deputy president.

He said they have also nominated the Prime Minister’s political secretary, Datuk Azman Abidin, and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's political secretary Datuk Mohd Razlan Rafii for the vice-president posts.

“Our aim is to elevate the affiliated clubs, ensure KLFA is managed better and more sustainably so that football in Kuala Lumpur can progress further,” he said.

Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid has been acting as the KLFA president since former Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad resigned from the post last March.

The new KLFA committee will be elected at its congress on Sept 7.