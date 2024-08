PARIS, Aug 11 — Following is the schedule of Malaysian athletes in action at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday (Aug 11):

(Note: all events are in Malaysian time)

TRACK CYCLING (Velodrome National)

Men’s Keirin

----------------------

Quater-finals: Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom - 5.29 pm

Semi-finals (if qualify): Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom - 6.29 pm

7th-12th (if qualify): Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom - 7.23 pm

Final (if qualify): Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom - 7.32 pm

