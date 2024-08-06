PARIS, Aug 6 — Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo will have a lot to be looking forward to when he comes home from the Paris Olympics as he’s receiving various bonuses for bringing home not one, but two gold medals.

GMA Network reported that property developer Megaworld Corp is upping its promised reward from a two-bedroom condominium to one with three bedrooms in one of its premier residences at McKinley Hill in Taguig City.

The company will also gift Yulo with 3 million Philippine pesos (RM231,517) in cash.

“Since this is a very significant milestone in the history of Philippine sports to have two gold Olympic medals during our 100th year participation as a country in the Olympics, which also coincides with our company’s 35th anniversary this year, we are boosting our reward for Carlos Yulo now totaling to P35 million,” Megaworld president Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso was quoted as saying.

That’s not all — a thread on twitter by user @saintnierva reveals a whole list of rewards, including a lifetime supply of ramen and cookies.

Here's a list of some of the goodies Yulo can expect:

Another house and lot from the Philippines Olympic Committee

10 million Philippine pesos (tax-free) from the government

3 million Philippine pesons from the house of representatives

A lifetime of free meals, including ramen, cookies and Korean fried chicken from various establishments

A free colonoscopy but only once he turns 45, which will be another two decades as Yulo is only 24 right now

Congratulations again to Yulo for doing his country proud.