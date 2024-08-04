PARIS, Aug 4 — China continues to lead the Paris Olympics 2024 medal standings with 16 golds to the US' 14 despite having only 37 medals in total to the US' 61.

France and Australia both have 12 gold medals followed by Great Britain with South Korea improving its medal standing to 9 golds, pipping Japan at 8.

Malaysia has yet to medal after seven days so it might be up to men's doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik to bring home a bronze.

Following is the 2024 Paris Olympics medal tally as of 1pm local time Sunday: