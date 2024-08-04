PETALING JAYA, Aug 4 — Selangor FC winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, who is still recovering from an acid attack in May, made an appearance in the team’s warm-up session ahead of the second leg of the FA Cup semi-final 2024/2025 here tonight.

Selangor are set to face Terengganu FC at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) here in the second leg after losing 2-3 in the first one.

Upon entering the field with the team, the 26-year-old key player of the Harimau Malaya squad prostrated at the edge of the field while receiving cheers and applause from the thousands of spectators filling the MBPJ Stadium.

Faisal, affectionately known as Mickey, was also seen wearing a black face mask believed to be to protect the healing scars on his face.

The player, who won the best goal award at the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar in January, is on the team’s substitutes list for tonight’s match, thus having the opportunity to make his first appearance since the acid attack by an unknown individual in May.

Following the incident at a shopping mall here, he suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body and was treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for about 10 days. — Bernama