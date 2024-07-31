PARIS, July 31 — The temperature, as well as the competition, began rising on the fourth day of the 2024 Olympic Games, with the badminton team continuing to showcase impressive performances, advancing to the next round.

National women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah, maintained their good momentum to create another upset, this time a 21-18, 21-9 victory over the world’s ninth-ranked pair, Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti, to reach the quarter-finals.

This makes them only the second Malaysian women’s doubles pair in Olympic history to compete in the quarter-finals, following Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei at the Rio 2016 edition.

Meanwhile, it was a different story for the national archery team at Invalides, as Syaqiera Mashayikh’s hopes of advancing to the top 16 were dashed despite putting up fierce competition under the scorching sun with temperatures around 35 degrees Celsius.

After easily defeating Alexandra Mirca of Moldova 6-0 in the 1/32 round, she lost 5-6 in a shoot-off against Ana Luiza Sliachticas Caetano of Brazil in the 1/16 elimination match, after the score was tied 5-5 following five sets.

After experiencing cool and moderate weather due to rain over the past few days, the summer heat of Paris began to be felt, with most athletes, officials, and spectators, particularly at outdoor venues, facing challenges in coping with the heat.

The organisers issued a notice advising everyone to protect themselves from the heatwave expected this summer by taking precautions such as drinking sufficient water, staying in the shade, and using protective clothing or sunscreen.

The organisers have also provided cooling equipment such as misters and access to free drinking fountains, with an additional 80 water fountains placed at the venues to meet the spectators’ needs, supplementing the 1,200 existing fountains in public areas.

Despite the warm weather in Paris, the Malaysian contingent will continue their challenges in badminton and recurve archery on Wednesday.

At Porte de La Chapelle Arena, mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei will take on Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun of South Korea in the quarter-finals.

Two professional singles players will also compete in their final group matches, with Lee Zii Jia facing Pablo Abian of Spain, while Goh Jin Wei will play against Kim Ga Eun of South Korea.

National archers Ariana Nur Diana Mohamad Zairi and Nurul Azreena Mohamad Fazil will start their campaign in the women’s individual 1/32 elimination round, respectively facing Ciara Rebagliati of Italy and Elif Berra Gokkir of Turkiye. — Bernama