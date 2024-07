PARIS, July 30 — Following are the Malaysian athletes who will be in action at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games here on Tuesday (July 30):

BADMINTON (Porte De La Chapelle Arena)

Group Stage: Women’s Doubles

Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah vs Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti (INA) - 8.30 am (2.30 pm Malaysian Time)

ARCHERY (Invalides)

1/32 Eliminations:Women’s Individual

Syaqiera Mashayikh vs Alexandra Mirca (MDA) - 12.39pm (6.39 pm Malaysian Time)

1/16 Eliminations:

Women’s Individual

Syaqiera Mashayikh (if qualify) - 1.05 pm (7.05 pm Malaysian Time), — Bernama