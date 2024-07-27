LONDON, July 27 — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen received a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, F1 announced on Friday.

The punishment comes on the heels of the three-time Formula 1 world champion taking a new power unit ahead of the race. Verstappen, who leads the drivers’ standings, is mired in a modest three-race winless drought.

“Some tracks naturally are a bit better than others,” Verstappen said. “Of course, on a street circuit, you wouldn’t want to have an engine penalty.

“If you look at our last few races where we haven’t particularly been the fastest, I wouldn’t say that with 10 places extra we have a chance of winning. But again, a race can always be turned upside down with moments.

“We have to be open-minded and try to make the best of it. That’s what we’ll try to do.”

Verstappen wasn’t the only Red Bull driver who received a penalty on Friday. Yuki Tsunoda will start Sunday’s race from the rear of the grid. — Reuters