SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, July 25 — French driver Esteban Ocon has signed a multi-year deal to drive for Haas, the American Formula One team announced on Thursday ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old makes the move from Alpine as a replacement for Kevin Magnussen, whose departure was confirmed earlier this month.

“I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter in my Formula 1 career,” said Ocon.

“I’ll be joining a very ambitious racing team, whose spirit, work ethic, and undeniable upward trajectory has really impressed me.”

Ocon, who has raced in 146 grands prix, will be joining his fourth F1 team after Manor, Force India and Renault, now known as Alpine.

He claimed both his and Alpine’s sole win so far at the rain-hit Hungarian Grand Prix in 2021.

“It was important to me that we have a driver with a known pedigree in Formula 1, and as a grand prix winner, Esteban undoubtedly fits that brief,” said team owner Gene Haas.

“Esteban’s proved himself in the teams he’s raced for as someone who’s continually in the mix and scoring points. It’s that continuity we’re keen to capitalise on as we look for increased performance gains on-track.”

Ocon, who made his F1 debut in 2016, announced he was splitting with Alpine in June, a week after he collided with his team-mate Pierre Gasly in Monaco.

Next season he will team up with 19-year-old British driver Oliver Bearman, who finished seventh in Jeddah after stepping in at late notice for Carlos Sainz in his only F1 start. — AFP