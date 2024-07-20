KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — A record number of para-athletes will compete in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, from Aug 28 to Sept 8, with a total of 29 athletes confirmed, and a potential additional participant from wheelchair tennis.

Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin said the decision was being endorsed following a meeting of the PCM selection committee, which meticulously reviewed and selected the athletes who will represent Malaysia.

“This selection process is a formal compulsory procedure as stipulated in PCM constitution and as per guidelines issued by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in selecting athletes to participate in Paris 2024.

“Athletes qualify by means of qualification by names, ranking and bipartite. Each sports have its own qualification criteria set by the International Federation governing the respective sport,” he said in a statement today.

The selection committee is chaired by Megat D. Shahriman and assisted by senior members of National Sports Council (MSN), National Sports Institute (ISN), representatives of the respective national sports associations and Chef de Mission First Admiral (Rtd) Datuk Subramaniam Raman Nair.

He said that the wheelchair tennis athlete, who is currently awaiting approval from the international body, will receive a decision by Aug 2.

For context, the previous Paralympic Games held in Tokyo 2020 featured 22 athletes competing across nine sports. —Bernama