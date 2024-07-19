MARSEILLE, July 19 — Marseille have signed striker Mason Greenwood from Manchester United, the Ligue 1 side announced yesterday, despite the objection of some of the French club’s fans.

The 22-year-old, who has played once for England, was suspended in January 2022 by Manchester United following allegations of attempted rape and sexual assault but prosecutors dropped charges in February 2023. He spent last season on loan at Getafe in La Liga.

“Olympique de Marseille are delighted to announce the signing of Mason Greenwood from Manchester United. The 22-year-old striker has signed for the club following a successful medical,” said the French club on their website.

Marseille made no mention of the allegations in their statement. They called Greenwood “a precocious talent” and an “English nugget”.

The southern club, eighth in Ligue 1 last season, said their new striker will wear the number 10 shirt but did not specify the length of his contract or mention any fee to Manchester United.

However, the deal is reported to be worth an estimated 30 million euros (RM153 million).

“We wish Mason all the best in his future career,” said United on their website.

Before the transfer became official, Marseille’s left-wing mayor Benoit Payan told French media: “I don’t want my club to be covered by shame.”

Greenwood has always denied the allegations.

“I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges,” he said when he joined Getafe.

“However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship.”

Greenwood made his debut for Manchester United aged 17 years and 156 days in the Champions League in 2019 and his Premier League debut four days later. He made his debut for England in September 2020.

The forward made 129 appearances and scored 35 goals for United but had not played for the Premier League club since January 2022.

Greenwood scored 10 goals in 36 games for Getafe last season.

His arrival in Marseille comes the day after the official departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gabon international who was Marseille’s top scorer last season.

Marseille face Sunderland in a pre-season friendly on August 3 in Bradford, where Greenwood was born.

If he plays it could be his first game in England since he was arrested in January 2022 following allegations made against him. — AFP