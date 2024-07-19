KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Datuk Noor Azman Rahman clarified that the special RM5 million allocation announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to the FAM in January is for meant for the national football team.

He was addressing former Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) president Khalid Abdul Samad’s request that a small part of the RM5 million government allocation be distributed to Kuala Lumpur City (KL City) FC, which is facing financial constraints.

Khalid was reported on Tuesday to have voiced his disappointment when FAM did not apportion some of the RM5 million government allocation to KLFA even though KL City FC had six players in the national team that played at the Asian Cup in Doha, Qatar in January.

He added that the FAM and Malaysian Football League (MFL) had to think of ways to assist in resolving the issue of unpaid players salaries that was afflicting most local clubs.

"Of course, unpaid salaries will impact the club but only the club itself can resolve the problem. So at least give them room to solve that problem,” Noor Azman said in a statement today, while nothing that FAM had never turned a blind eye on the issue of unpaid player salaries as reported by some media outlets. — Bernama