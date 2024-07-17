KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — National swimming coach Eric Anderson believes two national swimmers, Khiew Hoe Yean and Tan Rouxin, have the potential to make a ‘splash’ in their debut at the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris.

However, the Danish-born coach hopes that both swimmers avoid putting undue pressure on themselves and instead focus on gaining as much valuable experience as possible for the future.

“Our goal is to go there to compete in a very high-performance environment and succeed in that.

“If we can achieve more than that it will be great. You know in swimming if you have the lane you still have a chance,” he told Bernama.

Malaysia Swimming Federation named Rou Xin and Hoe Yean to fill the wild card slot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Rou Xin, who won six gold medals at the 2022 Malaysia Games (SUKMA), will compete in the women’s 100 metres (m) breaststroke, while Hoe Yean will participate in the men’s 400m freestyle.

Meanwhile, Anderson said both national Swimmers will undergo a training camp that will be held in Belfast, Ireland as part of their final lap or preparation ahead of the Paris Olympics.

“This is an exciting opportunity to really experience what it's like to compete with the best athletes in a high-performance environment.

“This is an important experience for them as we move towards the Olympics and SEA Games,” he said. — Bernama



