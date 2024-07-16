PETALING JAYA, July 16 — Kim Pan Gon hopes to maintain good ties with the Harimau Malaya squad despite resigning as the national football team head coach.

The South Korean, who described his two-and-a-half-year journey with the Harimau Malaya as a beautiful and extraordinary adventure, said he believes in Malaysia’s potential to go far under the stewardship of interim head coach Pau Marti Vicente.

“From the bottom of my heart, I am very grateful to everyone who has supported me and the national team. My hope is that the government and all Malaysians will continue to support and encourage the national team to achieve their next goal, which is to qualify for the Asian Cup Finals (on merit) for the second time in a row.

“Now as a ‘half-Malaysian’, I will always support the Malaysian football team and be proud of Malaysia wherever I go,” he told a special media conference at Wisma FAM (Football Association of Malaysia) in Kelana Jaya here today.

The 55-year-old South Korean coach said the “separation” with the squad is not the end as he has left behind a legacy of success.

“It cannot be a sad day for you (Malaysians). It will be another opportunity and journey. This is not the end... don’t misunderstand my relationship with Malaysia.

“I will contribute maybe in another way to Malaysian football or society... our relationship is not broken,” he said.

Pan Gon today announced his resignation as head coach of the national men’s football squad effective immediately due to personal commitments after serving for 907 days.

Appointed as Harimau Malaya’s head coach on Jan 21, 2022, he steered the team to much success, achieving positive results on the international front just five months into the job.

His best achievement was helping Malaysia end a 42-year wait by guiding the Harimau Malaya to qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup Finals on merit.

Malaysia were ranked 154th when Pan Gon took over and the team are now in 135th position. — Bernama