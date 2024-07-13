LONDON, July 13 — Carlos Alcaraz wants to play his part in a “perfect” sporting Sunday for Spain as he targets Wimbledon final victory against Novak Djokovic before his country face England in the Euro 2024 title match.

Alcaraz is one win away from a second successive Wimbledon crown following his 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory against fifth seed Daniil Medvedev in yesterday’s semi-final.

The 21-year-old faces a repeat of last year’s Wimbledon final when he meets seven-time champion Djokovic on Centre Court, just hours before Spain play England in the Euro 2024 showpiece in Berlin.

Alcaraz is a passionate Real Madrid fan and the Spaniard invited the club’s star midfielder Luka Modric to watch the Wimbledon semi-final from the players’ box.

He has been in contact with Spain’s players during the Euros and hopes to kick off a golden day for his country by lifting the All England Club trophy.

“Being a Spaniard, yeah, it would be a perfect Sunday,” he said.

“It’s going to be a really fun day for Spanish people watching my final, watching the Euros final.

“Obviously, these last days I’ve spoken with a few (Spain) players. We send best of luck in every match. Obviously, we send the best of luck on Sunday.”

Alcaraz is a fan favourite at Wimbledon but he risked the wrath of the All England Club crowd with a tongue-in-cheek comment about a potential Spanish super-Sunday during his on-court interview after dispatching Medvedev.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic eyes the ball before returning against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti during their men’s singles semi-final tennis match on the twelfth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon July 12, 2024. — AFP pic

‘A fun day’

“It will be a good day for Spanish people as well,” Alcaraz said when asked to look ahead to the weekend.

That triggered light-hearted boos from fans before Alcaraz countered with a smile: “I didn’t say Spain is going to win but I say it will be a fun, fun day.”

Alcaraz’s blockbuster clash with Djokovic should be wrapped up by the time Spain face England and the world number three added: “I have to think of my work. Hopefully let’s see if the final is going to be at a good hour to watch the Euros final.”

On his burgeoning friendship with Croatia midfielder Modric, who has won six Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles with Real, Alcaraz said: “Yeah, Luka is a really nice person. We’ve met a couple of times.

“We spoke a little bit. He wanted to come. There’s always going to be spot for him. Amazing guy, amazing athlete that I admire a lot. It’s great to have him in the box supporting.”

While Alcaraz hopes to celebrate the fourth Grand Slam title of his career, he is well aware of the threat posed by the history-chasing Djokovic.

The Serb can equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon men’s singles titles and also set a new record for both men and women’s singles with a 25th Grand Slam triumph.

“Everybody knows Djokovic. He has played multiple Grand Slam finals and won a lot of them. Last year it was a really difficult match. He put me in real trouble,” he said.

“But, yeah, I know how it’s going to feel playing against Djokovic. I know what I have to do. I’m sure he knows what he has to do to beat me.

“It’s going to be a really interesting one. But I’m ready to take that challenge and I’m ready to do it well.” — AFP