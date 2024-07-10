MUNICH, July 10 — Spain’s thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over France, featuring a record-breaking goal by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and a decisive strike from Dani Olmo, propelled them into the Euro 2024 final early this morning.

The 16-year-old Yamal canceled out Randal Kolo Muani’s opener with a sublime shot in the 21st minute to become the youngest scorer in a Euro or World Cup before Olmo added another in the 25th for his third goal in the knockout stage.

The Spaniards, who have won every game of the tournament so far, confirmed their favourites tag with another display of attacking football, especially in the first half, that is a far cry from the tiki-taka passing game that earned them world and European titles more than a decade ago.

“I’m very happy to have made it to the final. Now the most important thing is to win it. We were in a difficult moment, you wouldn’t expect a goal so soon,” Reuters quoted him as saying from the post-match news conference.

“I wanted to put it in where it went in, and I’m very happy. I’m happy and content with the victory. I want to win, win and win,” added the teenager.

Spain will now face the winners of the remaining semi-final match between England and Netherlands in the final in Berlin on Sunday as they hunt a record-breaking fourth European crown.

The tricky winger - full name Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana - has already played 51 times for Barcelona, scoring seven goals, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised to see Yamal mixing it with the very best.

The previous youngest player at the Euros was Poland’s Kacper Kozlowski — 17 years and 246 days — in a 1-1 group-stage draw against Spain in Seville in June 2021, but you get the feeling Yamal could break a few more records in the coming days.

Almost 17 years ago, Lionel Messi posed with a baby for a charity calendar. The baby in the photo is Yamal.

The long-forgotten photo from 2007 resurfaced after Yamal’s father posted it on Instagram last week with the text: “The beginning of two legends.”