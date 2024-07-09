KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Malaysian Under-18 men’s basketball team is set to host the Southeast Asia Basketball Association (SEABA) qualifiers, a pivotal event for their journey towards the FIBA Asia Cup.

The tournament will unfold from July 19 to July 21 at the Maba Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, featuring a round-robin competition against Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Datuk Seri Lee Tian Hock, president of the Malaysia Basketball Association (Maba), highlighted the event’s importance in fostering young talent, aiming for future success at the Southeast Asian Games.

Coaches Lee Kheng Tian and Chua Kok Kian are eager to provide their players with this international exposure.

The qualifiers will commence with Malaysia facing the Philippines, anticipated to draw significant support from their expatriate community in Kuala Lumpur. This event marks a significant step in the development of young Malaysian basketball players, setting the stage for their aspirations on the international court.

Provisional Malaysian squad lineup:Brandon Kho, Gui Jun Wen, Ivan Chia, Teng Kai Sheng, Chua Yen Joon, Khoo Wei Lin, Ng Zhi Yi, Dylan Oh Nadzmi Bin Muhammad, Lee Chun Fei, Raphael Kong, Siow Gen Liang, Tan Jie Han, Ethan Chem Ng Jing Quan, Siew Hong Kee, Chong Yeat Han.

About Maba:The Malaysian Basketball Association, widely known as Maba has been the governing body for basketball in Malaysia since its inception as a FIBA member in 1957. The association boasts a rich history of success, with the national women’s team clinching tasting Gold Medal success at thirteen Southeast Asian (SEA) Games tournaments. The Men’s team won Gold in 1989 at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

