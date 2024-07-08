PARIS July 7 — Double Olympic gold medallist Faith Kipyegon improved her own women’s 1,500m world record by clocking 3:49.04 in the final race of the Paris Diamond League on Sunday.

The Kenyan broke her previous mark of 3:49.11 that she set last June in Florence.

For Kipyegon, who won gold at the last two Olympics as well as the 2017, 2022 and 2023 world titles, it was her first Diamond League appearance of the season and she remains the firm favourite for another Olympic gold this year.

”I knew the world record was possible because I recently ran very fast in Kenya,” said Kipyegon, who clocked 3:53.98 at Kenya’s Olympic Trials.

”I was coming here to just run my race and to see what shape I’m in to defend my title at the Olympics.”

Australian Jessica Hull came in second at 3:50.83 with a personal best that set an Oceanic 1,500m record.

”Jessica was really good, I felt that she was behind me and I had to be careful because you never know if something can happen,” Kipyegon added.

”But I just relaxed and ran my race. I knew that she is strong because she has broken the area record many times.”

Laura Muir, third with 3:53.79, broke her own British record.

Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a world record in the women’s high jump earlier on Sunday, clearing 2.10 meters at the Paris Diamond League to break a mark that has stood since 1987. — Reuters