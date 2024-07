HAMBURG, July 6 — At the Euros 2044 semi-finals yesterday, Spain was up against Germany, and France met Portugal.

France 0-0 Portugal (5-3 penalties)

France beat Portugal 5-3 on penalties to secure a spot in the finals.

Portugal’s forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo and France’s defender #04 Dayot Upamecano fight for the ball. — AFP pic

Spain 2-1 Germany

In the clash between Spain and Germany, a dramatic extra time gave the Spaniards a 2-1 win over the host.

Spain’s midfielder #06 Mikel Merino heads the ball to score the second goal. — AFP pic

