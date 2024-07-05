HOUSTON, July 5 — Lionel Messi will start for Argentina in their Copa America quarter-final against Ecuador after shrugging off hamstring pain.

Messi was rested for Saturday’s 2-0 win over Peru in Miami, as part of nine changes made by coach Lionel Scaloni but returns to the starting line-up for the last-eight clash at NRG Stadium.

Lautaro Martinez, the top scorer in the tournament so far with four goals from three games, retains his place in attack at the expense of Julian Alvarez.

Advertisement

Scaloni has reverted to the midfield and defence he used in the line-up against Chile in the penultimate group stage game which the world champions won 1-0. — AFP

Advertisement