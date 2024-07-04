DUESSELDORF, July 4 — The eight remaining teams at the European Championship will take centre stage in the quarter-finals to be played this weekend. Here is a quick guide to the fixtures.

SPAIN v GERMANY

Saturday — Stuttgart, 12 midnight

A quarter-final meeting between the two most successful nations in Euros history with three titles each and aiming to become the outright leader on that list this year.

Germany will have home support at Stuttgart Arena, but that will not worry a Spanish side that plays on the front foot.

Germany (10) and Spain (9) are the top two scorers at Euro 2024 and the two leading sides when it comes to passing accuracy with Germany at 92.2 per cent and Spain on 91 per cent.

The Spanish are the only team with a 100 per cent record at the finals so far and have also had more goal attempts (84) than any other side.

Spain beat Germany 6-0 in the Nations League in 2020, but their most recent meeting in the World Cup group stage in Qatar ended 1-1.

PORTUGAL v FRANCE

Saturday — Hamburg, 3.00am

A repeat of the Euro 2016 final in Paris when Portugal stunned the hosts to win 1-0 thanks to an extra-time goal from striker Eder.

Neither team have been convincing at the tournament to date despite the array of talent at their disposal, but they have potential match-winners who only need an instant to find a decisive moment.

France have conceded one goal in over six hours of football in Germany, from a penalty, and of their three goals scored one was a Kylian Mbappe spot kick and two were own goals.

Portugal continue to funnel much of their attacking play through 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who has had more attempts at goal in the tournament (20) than any other player, but is yet to find the back of the net.

The teams last met in the group phase at Euro 2020 and played out a 2-2 draw.

France will be without suspended midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who had started every game for them in the tournament so far.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scores a penalty during the shoot-out in the match against Slovenia. — Reuters pic

ENGLAND v SWITZERLAND

Sunday — Duesseldorf, 12 midnight

England were seconds away from elimination before a 95th minute Jude Bellingham overhead kick rescued them against Slovakia in the last-16 while, by contrast, Switzerland cruised past defending champions Italy with a comfortable 2-0 win.

The Swiss have won only three of their 27 past meetings with England, the last a 2-1 success in Basel in 1981.

Despite England’s below-par performances in Germany, they are unbeaten in their last 11 Euros matches, winning seven, and last tasted defeat against Iceland in 2016.

But they have a 50 per cent win record from six previous quarter-finals, losing two of the last three on penalties. Switzerland’s only previous quarter-final was at Euro 2020 where they lost on penalties to Spain.

England are without suspended centre back Marc Guehi.

NETHERLANDS v TURKEY

Sunday — Berlin, 3.00am

Netherlands saved their best performance of the tournament so far for the comprehensive 3-0 win over Romania in the round of 16, while Turkey edged Austria 2-1 and have been among the most entertaining teams to watch in Germany.

These two sides are fifth and six on the list of most chances created at the finals, with Netherlands amassing 63 and Turkey 56, and both have netted seven times, the joint third most of all teams.

They most recently met in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with 13 goals scored in the two games. Netherlands won 6-1 at home and Turkey triumphed 4-2 in Istanbul.

Turkey will be without two players through suspension, midfielders Ismail Yuksek and Orkun Kokcu, who was born in the Netherlands. — Reuters