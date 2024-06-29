LONDON, June 29 — World number one tennis player Iga Swiatek admitted Saturday she was so starstruck by Taylor Swift that a concert by the pop music queen has been giving her sleepless nights.

Swiatek was amongst the thousands of fans packed inside Liverpool’s Anfield football ground last weekend for the singer’s latest stop on her ground-breaking Eras Tour.

“It was amazing. I actually was thinking about going here for the second time,” said Swiatek.

“My team was like, ‘Okay...’ Basically after this concert, like three days after I was so excited I couldn’t sleep and everything.

“We decided it’s better to focus on the tournament. But it was a great experience.”

Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, will attempt to win Wimbledon for the first time beginning next week.

The top seed has never made it past the quarter-finals at the All England Club. — AFP

