LEIPZIG (Germany), June 25 — Who said what after Spain beat Albania 1-0 to reach Euro 2024’s last 16 from Group B as Italy claimed a last-gasp 1-1 draw with Croatia to advance to the knockouts and leave their opponents on the verge of elimination:

“That’s football. We believed until the end. These type of moments are decisive, even if we missed a few great chances. We deserve to go through” — Italy coach Luciano Spalletti after the European Championship holders advanced

“Football can be cruel, and that was shown to us today. I don’t know where the referee found eight minutes of added time.” — Croatia’s veteran captain and goal-scorer Luka Modric

“I’m empty, I don’t know what to say. We had it all until the last seconds. I have no words, it’s hard for me to say anything. We are disappointed” — Croatia winger Luka Ivanusec after the Italy draw

“We have a route ahead of us and we’re playing phenomenally. We’re a family, very tightly knit. The thing about this team is that anyone is ready to be in the first XI.” — Spain’s goalscorer Ferran Torres — AFP

