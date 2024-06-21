HALLE WESTFALEN, June 21 — World number one Jannik Sinner dug deep to reach the quarter-finals of the Halle grass-court tournament on Thursday as former champion Hubert Hurkacz unleashed 17 aces on his way to the last eight.

Sinner defeated Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 in the key Wimbledon warm-up event.

“It’s the first time I’ve faced him. He’s already beaten incredible players, so I knew I had to play really, really good,” said Sinner.

“The first couple of matches are never easy on a new surface. This grass is a little different to Wimbledon. Fabian is an incredible player. It was a tough match and I’m pleased to be in the quarters.”

Fifth seed and 2022 champion Hurkacz launched an aces barrage past Australian James Duckworth to advance to the quarter-finals with a 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 win.

Jan-Lennard Struff gave home fans something to cheer when he shocked sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 to set-up a last-eight clash with Sinner.

“It’s very special,” said 34-year-old Struff. “The crowd was supporting me like hell and it was just an amazing feeling, amazing atmosphere.”

On Wednesday, Struff had saved a match point to defeat Luciano Darderi while needing 10 of his own to seal the deal.

Twenty-four hours later, he hit 22 winners past Tsitsipas to just five unforced errors.

Struff is 0-2 against Sinner with both meetings coming this season at Indian Wells and then in Monte-Carlo. — AFP