HALLE WESTFALEN (Germany), June 20 ― Zhang Zhizhen yesterday became the first Chinese man to reach the quarter-finals of the Halle grass-court tournament with a three-set win over fifth-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

The world number 42 came through 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7/5) after winning the last four points of the deciding tie-break.

“A really tough match. Last time I lost a third-set tie-break (in Stuttgart last week). And today again, a third-set tie-break,” said the 27-year-old Zhang.

“I was thinking, 'Okay, it's time. The perfect moment to get revenge',” Zhang told atptour.com.

Zhang next faces American Christopher Eubanks, who knocked out defending champion Alexander Bublik 7-6(7/5), 4-6, 6-3.

World number four and French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev defeated Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 6-4, 7-6 (7/5).

“I'm extremely happy with my performance,” said Zverev.

“I felt like it was good tennis and I'm happy to be in the quarters.”

Zverev will next face 20-year-old Arthur Fils in the quarter-finals. The Frenchman eased past Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 6-4.

Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Luciano Darderi 6-7 (2/7), 7-5, 7-6 (12/10) on a 10th match point. ― AFP