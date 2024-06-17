GELSENKIRCHEN (Germany), June 17 — Who said what after England defeated Serbia 1-0 at Euro 2024 yesterday:

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, Serbia pose a lot of threats and have some good players. They will make it a battle for you and I think we dealt with it really well. There was a spell in the second half where we got camped in our box and we found it hard to get out but it was an important win tonight.” — England captain Harry Kane to the BBC

“An unbelievable player.” — Kane on goal scorer Jude Bellingham

“Jude Bellingham is made up of amazing people. It’s not just me. It’s because I have such a great support network.” — Bellingham on what makes him tick

Advertisement

“I have got used to getting into the box, getting wide and trying to do that. I got into that habit at Madrid and I wanted to carry my form into the Euros. It’s a great start for me personally to get my confidence up and to help the lads get the win is the most important thing.” — Bellingham on his close-range goal

“It went well. It’s always very tough in any first game of a tournament. Both teams are always at it, they want the first three points and I think we did really well. When you have Vlahovic and Mitrovic up front, in a team of 6-foot giants, it’s always going to be physical and they can play as well. I thought we dealt well with it.” — England defender Marc Guehi

“It was a little bit less comfortable than what we would have liked. They’re a strong team. We had to suffer a bit which is really good for us.” — England manager Gareth Southgate

Advertisement

“He writes his own scripts. The timing of his runs, it was a super bit of build up to the goal as well and I thought at different moments all of our players looked dangerous and did a really good job for our team.” — Southgate on Bellingham — AFP