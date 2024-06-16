KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Two national swimmers contributed bronze medals for the country through the men’s 1500 metres (m) freestyle event and the women’s 200m individual medley at the Singapore National Swimming Championships yesterday.

The National Sports Council in its official Instagram said the national male swimmer, Khiew Hoe Yean recorded 15 minutes 45.37 second (s) behind the Indian swimmer, Kushagra Rawat who won the gold with 15:34.31s while Ratthawit Thammananthachote of Thailand collected the silver medal with 15: 41.33s.

Meanwhile, the women’s action saw Tan Rouxin recorded 2:21.09s behind two representatives of the host country, Letitia Sim who emerged as the champion with 21:14.80s and Levenia Sim in second place with 2:18.18s.

Hoe Yean on Friday managed to garner a gold medal for the country after emerging as the champion of the 400m freestyle event, but the record was not enough for the 21-year-old athlete to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Another national female swimmer Phee Jinq En won the silver medal in the 50m breaststroke event after recording 31.94s. — Bernama