MUNICH, June 16 — Bayern Munich have extended the contract of Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic until 2029, who missed Euro 2024 due to illness, the club announced oday.

Pavlovic was selected as part of Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann’s 26-man Euro 2024 squad, but was withdrew due to tonsilitis before Friday’s 5-1 win over Scotland.

The 20-year-old made his debut in Bayern’s first team this year and played 19 times in the league and scoring twice, resulting in a Germany call-up.

Borussia Dortmund’s Emre Can replaced Pavlovic in the squad of the Euros hosts.

The Munich-born midfielder, who came through Bayern’s junior system having joined at the age of seven, was also eligible to play for Serbia.

Pavlovic said in a statement while the illness “denied me my dream of playing in the European Championship on home turf... I’m thrilled that my contract at Bayern has been extended.”

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl praised Pavlovic as an “example of how to push yourself to the highest level,” saying the local junior had “worked his way to the top.” — AFP

