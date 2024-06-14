KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Yesterday’s heart-wrenching press conference by nippy Selangor FC winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim or Faisal Halim deeply moved national badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

In his Instagram story today, Chong Wei urged Faisal Halim, also nicknamed Mickey, to stay strong, saying everything happens for a reason.

“You will be back even stronger. ‘Sabar’ (be patient) and believe. Focus on recovery and we await your return, Faisal,” he posted.

Faisal Halim, who made his first public appearance yesterday since being splashed with acid by an unknown assailant at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya in May, revealed that he had contemplated ending his football career, thus forfeiting his substantial salary, after the unfortunate incident.

The Penang-born player, who suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body, said his life changed drastically following the acid attack.

The 26-year-old said he could not do many things on his own and needed help from his family — especially his wife — for basic activities like eating and going to the bathroom.

On May 25, Selangor FC issued a statement confirming that the winger had been discharged from a private hospital here after undergoing four surgeries following the incident. — Bernama

