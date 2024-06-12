KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 ― The ability to compete with some of the world's most famous players at the 2024 Thomas Cup in Chengdu, China is the starting point of the rise of national men's singles player Leong Jun Hao.

Jun Hao, who is ranked 28th in the world, said his convincing performance included surprising two players higher ranked than him, namely Angus Ng Ka Long (23rd) from Hong Kong and Koki Watanabe (21st) from Japan when representing the country at the 2024 Thomas Cup inspired him to show his stripes at the individual tournament.

The 24-year-old player admitted to feeling relieved after being able to prove himself capable of performing well in the individual tournament despite realising that outsiders thought he was only able to shine in the team tournament earlier.

“Maybe from there (Thomas Cup 2024) I will be able to play with more top players and after that I will take some time to build momentum for the next few tournaments.

“I was also able to learn from the strength of other top players in the world when facing them in several recent tournaments,” he said when met after a training session here today.

In the Thomas Cup 2024, Jun Hao helped Malaysia crushed Hong Kong 5-0 in the opening action of Group D by coming from behind to surprise Angus 17-21, 21-12, 21-15 followed by a victory over Watanabe 21-13, 21-10 who saw the national team eliminate Japan, 3-1, in the quarter-finals.

The player from Kuala Lumpur then scored a sensational result by destroying Anthony Sinisuka Ginting's dream of defending the Singapore Open 2024 title with a 21-14, 10-21, 21-8 upset in the second round, last month.

Last week, he managed to overcome the intimidating vocal support of the fans at Istora Senayan, to defeat the host representative who is also the world number three player Jonatan Christie 13-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the first round of the Indonesia Open 2024.

Jun Hao, who continued to advance to the second round of the Super 1000 tournament, scored a victory over the world's 13th player from Taiwan, Chou Tien Chen, 21-18, 13-21, 21-17 before succumbing to the Asian Games champion Li Shi Feng of China, 11-21, 12-21, in the quarterfinals.

In the meantime, he hopes to maintain the consistency of matching other world-class players in the future.

At the same time, the former 2017 Asian youth champion hopes to break into the world's top 20 players besides targeting at least one title by the end of this year.

The last time Jun Hao won a title was at the Kuala Lumpur Masters 2023 last November by defeating the Taiwanese player, Lee Chia Hao, 22-20, 21-13, in the final. ― Bernama