KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 ― National team head coach Kim Pan Gon voiced his desire to continue guiding Malaysia although Harimau Malaya missed the chance to qualify for the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The South Korean whose contract ends early next year said he wants to stay with the national team until the 2027 Asian Cup.

However, the 55-year-old former Korean Football Association (KFA) team director would leave the decision on his fate to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

“As for contract I stay here, I’m not asking to leave, if force me to leave I have to leave, I always put effort here but time to time I’m tired, very tired but in the end keep quiet and fight.

“But this (stay or leave) is not my decision, all media, fans, clubs and FAM ― depend on that. So I’m not asked to leave, I never asked to leave, I said I want to stay here I want to go to the next Asian Cup, but this is not my decision,” he said.

Pan Gon said this when asked about his future in a post-match press conference after Malaysia beat Taiwan 3-1 in the last Group D match of the second round of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil last night.

Malaysia’s hopes of going further in the World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign are as good as over despite the 3-1 victory.

Malaysia will now have to hope for Oman to thrash Kyrgyzstan in the other Group D match in Muscat which was scheduled to start at midnight (Malaysian time).

Oman need to win by at least 7-0 for Malaysia to pip Kyrgyzstan to second place in the group on goal difference and thus, qualify for the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Malaysia, who have completed their fixtures, are currently third in the four-team standings with 10 points, the same as Kyrgyzstan (second). Oman lead the group with 12 points while Taiwan are rooted at the bottom with no points. ― Bernama