KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 ― National para badminton champion, Cheah Liek Hou declined to put any target in the 4 Nations Para Badminton International 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland, from June 18 to 23.

Liek Hou, who is competing in the men's singles SU5 (physical impairment), on the other hand said he wanted to use the opportunity to play in his last tournament before the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris as a platform to review the performance of other players including his arch rival from Indonesia, Dheva Anrimusthi.

“I want to see where the level of the other players is, whether their performance is still the same or has improved while playing at the 4 Nations Para Badminton International 2024.

“When I return to Malaysia after the tournament in Glasgow, I will analyze the performance of other players and try to find a strategy before the 2024 Paralympic Games,” he said when met after the Sports Writers Association of Malaysia (SAM)-100PLUS 2023 Awards here, last night.

Yesterday, the defending Paralympic Games champion defended the title of Best Para Athlete by defeating other candidates, national powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin and boccia athlete Noor Askuzaimey Mat Salim.

In the meantime, the 36-year-old player said he will be 'camping' at the National Sports Council (NSC), Bukit Jalil, after the tournament in Glasgow to undergo a centralised training camp ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games.

“At NSC Bukit Jalil, I will do full force training with an emphasis on physical and fitness aspects,” he said.

At the same time, the world number one player hopes to avoid any injuries and thus ensure that he can reach his peak performance at the world's prestigious sports event.

The 2024 Paralympic Games are scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 8.

Liek Hou has collected five titles this year including emerging as world champion for the eighth time in SU5 men's singles at the 2024 Para World Badminton Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, in February. ― Bernama