PARIS, May 29 — The Indian MotoGP scheduled to take place in September has been cancelled and will be replaced by Kazakhstan, motorcyling event organisers Dorna said on Wednesday.

The race in India has been scrapped due to “operational considerations” but will return early in the 2025 season.

Kazakhstan’s planned MotoGP next month was postponed because of devastating floods in the country but will now take place on September 20 to 22.

“Following advice from the Government of Uttar Pradesh as the state continues its long-term commitment to MotoGP, the sport will return to Buddh International Circuit in March 2025, when weather conditions are expected to be optimal for spectators and riders alike,” Dorna said.

Advertisement

The Kazakhstan race had been due to take place at Almaty’s Sokol International Racetrack from June 14-16 but unprecedented bad weather and flooding across Central Asia sparked a national emergency.

The first edition of the Indian Grand Prix in September 2023 resulted in difficulties for organisers with temperatures over 40°Celsius.

After the cancellation of the Argentine GP at the start of the season, the MotoGP calendar currently has 20 confirmed events — six of which have already taken place. — AFP

Advertisement