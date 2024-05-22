KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Former women’s singles world champion, PV Sindhu hopes to end her close to two-year title drought by winning her third Malaysia Masters title at the Axiata Arena here, to gain a timely boost for the 2024 Paris Olympics scheduled from July 26 to August 11.

The world number 15 Indian shuttler, who last tasted tournament victory at the Singapore Open in July 2022, believes a good run in the last few World Tour tournaments, will elevate her confidence as she is gunning for a third Olympic medal in her third appearance in the world’s biggest multi-sport event.

Sindhu, 28, previously had clinched silver during her Olympic debut in Rio 2016 Games, while ending up with bronze in the Covid-19 delayed Tokyo 2020 Games.

“I had a really good preparation and training for this tournament. I am hoping to win the tournament but just focusing on the next round at the moment and 100 per cent in every match, then you will automatically get your confidence.

“July is really right at the corner, so very important to be at the top level during the Olympics, and give 100 per cent because everybody is going to be at their highest level at that point, so still hoping for a medal, yeah let’s see,” she told reporters today.

Earlier, the 2019 world champion ahd ousted Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmouor 21-17, 21-16 in the first round of the Super 500 Malaysia Masters with loud cheers from the local crowd, to face South Korean Sim Yu Jin, tomorrow.

Sindhu previously had bagged the Malaysia Masters title in 2016 and 2013 (the known as Malaysia Grand Prix Gold)

She is also expecting a higher competitive level at the Olympics this time compared to previous editions.

“Almost all top one to 15 players are almost at the same level. Though its my third Olympics, everytime it keeps on changing as it only comes once in four years, and the level of play and the players are different, so competition is definitely higher for 2024,” she added.

Though she is next scheduled to play in the higher tiered Super 750 Singapore Open next week (May 28 to June 2) and Super 1000 Indonesia Open (June 4-9), Sindhu said it depends on her physical and mental conditions.

Sindhu, who had won five world championship medals in total, has yet to get her breakthrough since returning from a knee injury, early this year. — Bernama