KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Professional men’s doubles shuttler Tan Wee Kiong has not yet decided whether to retire from the badminton arena.

Wee Kiong, 35, said that while retirement from the sport is under ‘consideration’, he is not rushing to set any timeline for this decision.

“Not yet (thinking about retirement) if there are sponsors, it’s okay. It’s in the plan (to continue playing next year) but nothing is confirmed yet.

“I haven’t set a timeframe (for moving on to the next chapter), but I cherish my time on the court and in training. I hope to achieve excellent results before I retire,” he told reporters at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil yesterday.

Wee Kiong and his partner, Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub, were shown the exit by compatriots Choong Hon Jian and Muhammad Haikal Nazri in straight sets, 20-22 and 19-21, in the first round of the Malaysia Masters 2024.

However, he did not rule out the possibility that the Malaysia Masters 2024 might be his last tournament on home soil but remains determined to break into the world’s top 32 this year. — Bernama