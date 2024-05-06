BARCELONA, May 6 — Celta Vigo earned a dramatic 3-2 win over Villarreal to take a big step towards La Liga survival yesterday, while Granada lost 3-0 at Sevilla to virtually confirm their relegation.

Anastasios Douvikas netted late on to snatch Celta victory at Balaidos against 10-man Villarreal, who had Santi Comesana sent off after just 17 minutes for an ugly tackle.

The Galicians are now eight points clear of the drop zone with four matches remaining, while Granada are 11 from safety after they were hammered by Sevilla.

The Andalucians seem doomed to join relegated Almeria in the second division next year, while Cadiz, 18th, still have a chance of saving themselves.

The Yellow Submarine lost against champions Real Madrid on Saturday but Rayo Vallecano’s 1-0 defeat at Almeria yesterday gives Cadiz some hope — they trail Mallorca by six points, and Rayo and Celta by eight.

Alaves dealt Valencia’s hopes of reaching Europe next season a blow with a 1-0 victory at Mestalla leaving Ruben Baraja’s side eighth.

Real Betis, seventh, won 2-0 at Osasuna to move five points clear of Valencia in the race for European football — with Copa del Rey champions Athletic Bilbao already earning a Europa League spot, a top seven-finish will provide it. — AFP

