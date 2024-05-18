IMOLA, Italy, May 18 — Max Verstappen secured his eighth consecutive pole position in qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola today to equal the record of Ayrton Senna.

The Red Bull three-time world champion’s dominance in qualifying drew him level with Senna’s run of eight poles, poignantly three decades after the late great Brazilian’s tragic death at the Italian circuit in 1994.

Oscar Piastri’s McLaren will start alongside the unstoppable Dutchman tomorrow after posting the second fastest time in a tight qualifying session.

Tha Australian’s teammate Lando Norris, winner last time out in Miami, posted the third best time to fill the second row alongside the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Advertisement

Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari will set off on the third row with the Mercedes of George Russell for company.

Yuki Tsunoda’s RB, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Daniel Ricciardo (RB), and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) rounded out the top 10.

The glaring absentee from the first five rows was the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, who went out in the second qualifying session, the Mexican muttering “what a mess” on the team radio.

Advertisement

Verstappen leads Perez by 33 points in the drivers’ standings ahead of this first race of the season in Europe. — AFP