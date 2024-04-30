KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The next edition of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) organised Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in 2026 will head to Horsens, Denmark after the hosting rights were confirmed at the BWF council meeting on Sunday (April 28).

BWF President Poul-Erik Hoyer praised Badminton Denmark and the City of Horsens for their bid, since it will be the second time that Denmark will stage the BWF World Men’s and Women’s Team Championships after Aarhus in 2021.

“Horsens is renowned for its cultural and entertainment events, and we are excited to be bringing the prestigious BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026 to the badminton-loving local community.

“Badminton Denmark has a long tradition of staging world-class badminton championships and we have full confidence that they, along with the City of Horsens, will deliver a tournament to remember,” he said in a statement today.

In the meantime, BWF also announced Guwahati, India as the host city for the World Junior Championships in 2025.

The team and individual events will be held at the Badminton Association of India’s (BAI) National Centre of Excellence in the northeast region of the country.

Hoyer said it was exciting to see a BWF major championship return to India after The World Juniors were last held in India in Pune in 2008.

“India’s production line of elite badminton talent is booming, and it is of great significance for the BWF to bring our World Juniors to India for just the second time.

“BAI’s brand new National Centre of Excellence is a state-of-the-art facility for badminton and will be the perfect arena for our next generation talent to battle it out for team and individual glory,” Hoyer said. — Bernama