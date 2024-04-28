PARIS, April 28 — Paris Saint-Germain starlet Warren Zaire-Emery has signed a new contract to stay at the French champions until 2029, the club announced on Saturday.

“I am very proud and happy to extend my adventure with the club where I started my career,” Zaire-Emery said in a statement released by PSG.

Zaire-Emery, who only turned 18 last month, posed on the pitch at PSG’s Parc des Princes ground holding a shirt carrying the number 2029 prior to Saturday’s Ligue 1 game against Le Havre.

The midfielder, who was born in the suburbs of the French capital, has been a regular in the PSG side this season under Spanish coach Luis Enrique.

He made his debut for the full France national team in November and won his second cap in March — a call-up for Euro 2024 in June and July appears a certainty. — AFP